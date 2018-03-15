Turkish foreign minister’s U.S. visit postponed – spokesman

March 15th, 2018 Americas, Turkey, World 29 comments

Turkish foreign minister’s U.S. visit postponed – spokesman

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s planned visit to Washington on March 19 has been postponed, his spokesman said on Thursday, following the U.S. decision to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

The spokesman did not give a reason for the decision. On Wednesday, Cavusoglu said he hoped to build good relations with new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but he must respect Turkey, amid deep tensions over Syria policy and other issues.

Turkey has been angered by Washington’s support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in the fight against Islamic State. Turkey sees the YPG as a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

There had been signs of an easing in strains between the NATO allies after a recent visit to Turkey by Tillerson, whom U.S. President Donald Trump sacked on Tuesday as secretary of state.

But Turkish media has seized on a tweet purportedly made by Pompeo after a failed coup in July 2016 – and before he became CIA director – which referred to Turkey as a “totalitarian Islamist dictatorship”. The tweet was later removed.

Turkey has been angered by the U.S. failure to extradite the Pennsylvania-based cleric Ankara whom blames for orchestrating that attempted putsch and by the conviction of a Turkish banker in an Iran sanctions-busting case.

Print Friendly
  • Gipsy Eyes

    Amazing how a bit of diplomatic brinkmanship can trigger off the commentators below just because the name “Turkey” is included. This is what all states do.
    I remember when Cyprus used to peel off letters to the UN and threaten to unleash the Four horsemen of the Apocalypse if anyone forgot to put the “so called” in front of the TRNC, or a newspaper advertised holidays in the TRNC usually because they were either desperate for advertising revenues or just didn’t know any better.

    • ROC..

      Dont be so silly, Turkey has never changed her stance on how to deal with things since 1914 which includes 3 genocides and 2 masssacres, please dont paint Turkey as some law abiding Country.

      • Rächer

        Another foolish comment from the dingy and unhealthy world of Mus. Haven’t you got something to collect this morning…like your benefits cheque.
        Your time should be better spent, taking English lessons. You’re an embarrassment.

        • Leo

          He’s dyslexic, you. .

        • Gold51

          Give your back side a chance. Go find a job.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        I’m doing nothing of the sort, just pointing out that some of you are incapable of seeing the name “Turkey” and being objective or rational. Germany committed genocide, so did the UK, and Belgium. The Americans were responsible for the deaths of 3 million Vietnamese in a pointless war they couldn’t win. Is this how you react every time you see their names? Is this how the rest of the world reacts?
        Fact is if the article wasn’t about Turkey you’d have nothing to say, because there is nothing to say about cancelling this meeting…………….this is why you’re trawling the waters of the past.

        • Vaso

          So you are accepting that Turkey has committed genocide because most of the TCs and Turks deny it completely!

          • Gipsy Eyes

            I’m not most TCs and Turks.

            • Vaso

              You didn’t answer the question!

              • Gipsy Eyes

                I did answer it.

                • Vaso

                  No the question was are you accepting that Turkey committed genocide?

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    I don’t want to embarrass you but you did not ask a question you made a statement and I responded “I’m not most TCs and Turks” from which you should infer that yes I do accept Turkey or more accurately, The Ottoman Empire, committed genocide and that I accept this because “I’m not most TCs and Turks”.

                    • Vaso

                      When a sentence starts with “Are you” usually denotes that you require a specific reply! I’m not embarrassed!
                      At the very least you have now answered the question! Let’s see the reaction from most TCs and Turks!

              • Leo

                Article 306 of the Turkish penal code, won’t allow him/ her.

  • ROC..

    Turkey whores herself to the west, its only when they need her for something that they use her, there is no love between Turkey and the rest of the world its only bussiness

    • Rächer

      Oderint dum metuant

      • ROC..

        Speak in English you idiot we not in Turkey now

        • Rächer

          Dumb as usual. How illiterate you are.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            You didn’t seriously think he’d understand Latin did you? Caligula wasn’t it?

            • Vaso

              Google was it! Please!!

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Classical education actually.

                • Vaso

                  Hahaha!

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    That usually either gets a laugh or a wow what a waste of time. What can you do with that?

                    • Vaso

                      Laugh at it! That’s what I do with it! You are good at calling people idiot remember! You seem to call everyone idiot or insinuate it if they do not know something! Because of course you think you know everything!

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Now you’re changing the subject I’ve never called anyone an idiot because they “don’t know something”. The ones I usually call idiots are the ones who think they know something and are not interested in any other point of view!

  • Gold51

    Turkey sumply playing America and Russia so they can be left alone to continou thier attrocities in Syria against YPG with the aid of ISIS fighters and others for more land grab than was hoped.

  • Vaso

    “totalitarian Islamist dictatorship” yes sounds about right!

    • NuffSaid

      It does to me too.

    • Leo

      How can anyone deny it?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close