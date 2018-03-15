UNHCR to work for refugees with local high school

The Office of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Cyprus and Kasa private high school signed this week a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work for the protection of refugee children in Cyprus by ensuring they have access to quality learning, education, and skill-building opportunities.

“The agreement is an affirmation of the importance of education as a basic human right that leads to the empowerment of refugee children to achieve self-reliance,” the UNHCR said in a written statement.

Under the agreement Kasa school will offer – starting in the 2018-19 school year – places to refugees and asylum seekers who wish to obtain a high school leaving certificate. Interested people aged 16 or older with a good command of the English language are eligible to apply. The selection procedure includes a test and interview. The duration of studies is minimum of three years.

Other areas covered by the MoU are public awareness, information and education activities to foster a positive and respectful attitude towards refugees and others in need of protection. It also provides for UNHCR expertise to enhance the quality learning and social integration of refugee children enrolled at Kasa and an UNHCR internship scheme for graduate students.

For Kasa high school, which has been operating for over 56 years, supporting refugees comes naturally given the displacement experience that the founder of the school and his family went through themselves, the statement said.

“I believe that the extraordinary courage that all refugees have displayed in their search for a better future will be a huge inspiration for our school, for both students and teachers, and I am sure that they too will have a lot to teach us,” Yiannis Saveriades, the principal of Kasa high school, said.

According to UNHCR Representative in Cyprus, Damtew Dessalegne, education plays a central role in UNHCR’s refugee protection and durable solutions mandate.

“I, therefore, very much welcome the willingness and readiness of Kasa high school to actively support refugee education and protection in general, in partnership with UNHCR. Such partnerships are essential particularly at present when we are confronted with many complex challenges accompanying refugees in finding safety and lasting solutions, especially when it comes to the education of refugee youth,” he said.

UNHCR signed last year a similar MoU with the University of Nicosia.

Dessalegne called on other learning institutions to follow these examples and contribute to make quality education available to refugees.

“Participation in primary, secondary, tertiary and other education programmes can foster social cohesion, address psychological needs and provide a sense of purpose, normalcy and continuity in otherwise unsettled environments,” he said.