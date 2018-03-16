Some 3.9m passengers used Tympou airport in the north in 2017

Around 3.9 million passengers went through Ercan (Tympou) airport in the Turkish Cypriot north of the island in 2017, which saw some 27,000 flights.

According to data obtained from transport authorities in northern Cyprus, 3,962,541 passengers used the airport in 2017, coming and going on 27,075 flights.

Ercan saw 13,535 inbound flights and 13,540 outbound.

Incoming passenger traffic was 1,983,725 including 18,761 infants while 1,978,816, including 19,900 infants, travelled abroad.

The busiest months were October with 2,400, followed by July, with 2,399.

Inbound passenger traffic was highest in September at 201,135, and October with 184,826.