March 16th, 2018 Cyprus, Divided Island, featured 10 comments

Some 3.9m passengers used Tympou airport in the north in 2017

Tymbou airport

Around 3.9 million passengers went through Ercan (Tympou) airport in the Turkish Cypriot north of the island in 2017, which saw some 27,000 flights.

According to data obtained from transport authorities in northern Cyprus, 3,962,541 passengers used the airport in 2017, coming and going on 27,075 flights.

Ercan saw 13,535 inbound flights and 13,540 outbound.

Incoming passenger traffic was 1,983,725 including 18,761 infants while 1,978,816, including 19,900 infants, travelled abroad.

The busiest months were October with 2,400, followed by July, with 2,399.

Inbound passenger traffic was highest in September at 201,135, and October with 184,826.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Very interesting….
    The figures show how vibrant the North’s economy is….
    And
    How unrealistic GC leaders are in thinking or expecting to de-link TCs from Turkey….

    • Dogmeat

      Considering the high fares to/from Ercan these figures are great. When direct flights are granted in exchange for something it will need another Terminal for sure

  • Girneli

    It would have been interesting to see what the comparable figures are for Paphos and Larnaka

  • Barry White

    So the ROC owes around €100 million payment this year to Hermes according to the brilliant contract negotiated for every passenger using Ercan. Brilliant.

    • Girneli

      Yes, I wonder which law firm advised the procurement team

      • Barry White

        That would be the firm of Costas, Allota, Brown and Envelope

  • Colin Evans

    I just wonder how many of these passengers were Greek speaking Cypriots?

    • Girneli

      Since Istanbul is a major travel hub, its should be relatively substantial

      • ART306

        Istanbul is Greek.

        • Girneli

          Whatever. A rational person would make best use of the Istanbul hub which connects more destinations through the national carrier than any other globally

