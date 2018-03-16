Agriculture ministry to take steps to protect sea caves

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis is set to announce 20 measures to resolve an ongoing debate over developments near the environmentally sensitive sea caves area in Peyia, it emerged on Friday.

A spokesperson for the ministry told the Cyprus Mail Kadis would be announcing the plans next week after he returns from a trip abroad.

The controversial development concerns a proposed five-star hotel and 44 residences overlooking Kafizis beach.

It has sparked demonstrations from environmentalists who are also concerned for the endangered Mediterranean monk seal (monachus monachus) whose birthing spot is the sea caves.

Some of the proposed measures Kadis is putting forth include forbidding water sports and fishing within 300 metres of the closest caves used by the monk seals and the creation of a buffer zone that will not allow development within a certain distance of the beach’s protection zone.

The caves will also be fenced off, according to one of the measures, so as to prevent visitors from approaching them.

On Sunday, an ‘all Peyia public meeting’ will be held in the centre of the village to present an official briefing to the public concerning a proposed ‘white zone’ suggested by Green party MP George Perdikis and opposed by most of the council.

His proposal, if effected, would mean that for a short period of time no building permits would be issued or examined so the state could take decisions on protecting the area.

He also said that the Greens would lodge a complaint with the EU over the proposed developments, which have also involved Peyia mayor Marinos Lambrou, who told MPs during a House environment committee earlier this week that Peyia was ‘under attack’ over its development projects, and later admitted that as a civil engineer he had undertaken work for one of the developers there.