Boris blames Putin over spy attack

March 16th, 2018 Britain, Europe, Russia, World 8 comments

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses the media during a visit to a Battle of Britain bunker at RAF Northolt in Uxbridge

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday that it was overwhelmingly likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself made the decision to use a military-grade nerve toxin to strike down a former Russian agent on English soil.

“We have nothing against the Russians themselves. There is to be no Russophobia as a result of what is happening,” Johnson told reporters at the Battle of Britain bunker from which World War Two fighter operations were controlled.

“Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin, and with his decision – and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision – to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe for the first time since the Second World War,” Johnson said.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, a former double agent who betrayed dozens of spies of Britain’s MI6 foreign intelligence service, and his daughter.

May said that it was tragic that Putin, who is likely to coast to a fourth term in a Sunday presidential election, had chosen to act in such a way.

Soon after Johnson’s comments were reported, the Kremlin said accusations that President Putin was involved in the nerve agent attack were shocking, TASS news agency reported.

“Any reference or mention of our president in this regard is a shocking and unforgivable breach of diplomatic rules of decent behavior,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the agency.

Russia has denied any involvement, cast Britain as a post-colonial power unsettled by Brexit, and even suggested London fabricated the attack in an attempt to whip up anti-Russian hysteria.

Relations between Britain and Russia have been strained since the murder of ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium-210 in London in 2006, a killing which a British inquiry said was probably approved by Putin.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement in the killing.

  • Guest

    “From a Battle of Britain bunker”. How Chuchillian. And how long ago – eighty years ago, when Britain was worthy of respect. Those times are long past. What a bunch of charlatans the British have elected as a government. The Russian government is right to treat them with contempt: with their vulgar, juvenile behaviour and lack of restraint they are making Britain a laughing stock.
    And the cracks in the story are now beginning to emerge. Yesterday the Guardian published an article titled: UK’s claims questioned: doubts voiced about source of Salisbury novichok – Ceremony to mark the destruction of Russia’s stock of chemical weapons was held last November. It noted that in November 2017 the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Russia’s entire stock of chemical weapons had been destroyed under its supervision.

    • Evergreen

      But Russia too needs to explain her status clearly in this case which they have failed till date.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Since our quarrel is with Putin and his Kremlin, I hope Putin reciprocates that his quarrel is with May and her government…………………they all meet up somewhere and have it out and leave the rest of us,British and Russians in peace.
    The Russians haven’t even responded to May’s measures why does this buffoon feel he has to escalate the situation now? Or is he still vying for Number 10 Downing Street?
    Certainly if we suspect Russia of this act we must respond strongly but this clown’s outburst seems to be more about impressing his Polish guest and fulfilling his political aspirations than being about a coordinated diplomatic strategy against Putin.
    Add to that the Defence Secretary’s, Gavin Williamson’s “go away, and shut up” or was it the other around?
    Hardly Churchillian oratory to stiffen the sinews and I’m left asking myself “now am I supposed to have confidence in current British government to protect us? I don’t think so!

    • Costas

      someone used chemical nerve agents on people within the UK. There is no justification that anyone can be treated regardless of whether you dislike anyone to use them anywhere

      • Gipsy Eyes

        The British government has responded to the attack, by expelling Russian diplomats, bringing the matter to the attention of the UN, NATO and the EU and winning their support.
        Russia has not responded yet so why is Boris Johnson escalating the crisis? As for Gavin Williamson, I’m sorry but if the best he can come up with is “shut up and go away” he belongs in a school playground.
        This is an international crisis that could escalate out of control and I’m not convinced it’s being handled very well.

        • GSP

          Hmmm Boris the Buffoon. I like the quote “Boris Johnson said on Friday that it was overwhelmingly likely”

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Probably means “as good as done it” …………but you’ll have to ask him. On the news today they were saying Putin may wait till after the election on Sunday to state Russia’s retaliation measures and that possibly Boris is trying to force him to come clean sooner..
            it’s quite sad that we follow it in the newsreels, papers, discuss it on forums yet in all honesty do any of us have clue what’s going on? I certainly don’t!

    • Guest

      Up to a point, Lord Copper. I don’t have any quarrel with President Putin. All the Russians I speak to here seem to think he is doing a good job for the Russian people – who am I to disagree? America and its lickspittles have no right to meddle in the region, but when has that ever stopped them, anywhere?

