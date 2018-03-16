Europa League draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League was made by UEFA on Friday and is as follows:
RB Leipzig v Marseille
Arsenal v CSKA Moscow
Atletico Madrid v Sporting Lisbon
Lazio v Red Bull Salzburg
