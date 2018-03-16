Europa League draw

March 16th, 2018

Arsenal will face Russian side CSKA Moscow in the last eight of the Europa League

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League was made by UEFA on Friday and is as follows:

RB Leipzig v Marseille

Arsenal v CSKA Moscow

Atletico Madrid v Sporting Lisbon

Lazio v Red Bull Salzburg

