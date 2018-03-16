The exciting journey to the edge of art

Artist Kelly Norman will show off her artistic talents with a third solo exhibition from Friday in Limassol at the Rouan Art Gallery.

Between the Lines is a diverse mixture of paintings and drawings that explore – and take us along as passengers – the landscape and rockscapes that are connected through line and the painting process. These lines are a continuation of Norman’s dialogue between the painting process and the final image.

Commenting on her artistic process and the upcoming exhibition, Norman said “to paint is always to start at the beginning again yet being unable to avoid the familiar arguments about what you see yourself painting. The canvas you are working on modifies the previous ones in an unending, baffling chain which never seems to finish”.

Norman paints the rocks she sees while at the edge of a landscape. This process “excites, calms, terrifies and torments” her.

These new works appear more gestural and more intuitive and explore the idea that a painting could be fulfilled in a simple self-investigation of the medium. In some of the paintings, Norman adds simple motifs and letters over layers of paint and different washes to create a narrative where the yiayia (grandmother) continues her journey through each painting. She also shows her acceptance and appreciation of nature. For her, nature puts everything into perspective and she is able to see that “today as a society we are constantly seeing life through a screen not accepting time as now, thinking about the past and future…”

Between the Lines

Solo exhibition by Kelly Norman. Opens March 16 at 8pm until March 26. Rouan Art Gallery, Limassol. Monday-Saturday: 10.30am-1pm and 4.30pm-7pm. Tel: 25-350845