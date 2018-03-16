House condemns Turkish provocations

The House plenum on Friday unanimously approved a resolution condemning Turkish provocations in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and its violations of the law of the sea.

The resolution also calls on the European Council to react swiftly and effectively to Turkish violations, provocations and threats.

The text of the resolution was agreed by all parliamentary parties at the council of political leaders last month, in which the heads of parliamentary political parties participated.

In the resolution, the House notes that the proper promotion of the Cyprus Republic’s energy programme is for the benefit of all Cypriot citizens, particularly young generations.

The House states that it is watching with great concern ‘the unlawful and provocative actions of Turkey within the Republic of Cyprus’ EEZ, which violate international law and the acquis communautaire, which is now part of the Convention of the United Nations on the Law of the Sea (1982)’.

These latest unacceptable actions by Turkey to prevent the implementation of Cyprus’ hydrocarbon exploration drilling programme in its EEZ, the resolution said, are an extension of the illegal Turkish military presence in the Cyprus maritime zone and constitute an escalation of Turkish provocations to prevent the legitimate exercise of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus on its energy resources.

It points out that the escalation of Turkey’s military presence and aggressive actions further increases the tension and instability in the highly sensitive area of the Eastern Mediterranean, which concerns not only Cyprus, but also the European Union and, more generally, the international community.

‘Turkey’s obstruction of the smooth implementation of the Cyprus Republic’s energy programme is also directed against EU policies to diversify energy routes and improve the Union’s energy security,” it said.

Turkey’s provocative actions, it said, undermine efforts to resume direct talks to resolve the Cyprus problem on the basis of high-level agreements, relevant UN resolutions and the acquis communautaire.

The resolution then states that the House of Representatives unanimously and unequivocally condemns the provocative rhetoric, aggression and unlawful action by Turkey at the expense of the Republic of Cyprus and its inalienable energy rights within its EEZ, in violation of international law, in particular the Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The House, in its resolution, urges Turkey ‘to end and abstain from these unacceptable actions and respect the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus’.

It also said it expects the Turkish Cypriot side to reconsider its position on recent developments.

It also calls on the Republic of Cyprus’ EU partners, the EU’s institutions and the international community ‘to strongly condemn the new Turkish provocations and put substantial pressure on Turkey to comply with international law and the values and principles of the union, with the obligations of that country as a candidate for EU membership vis-à-vis all its member states, including the Republic of Cyprus’.

Independent MP Pavlos Mylonas objected to the reference to the Turkish Cypriots and wondered why the resolution included that the Greek Cypriot side is expecting the Turkish Cypriots to revaluate their stance. He added that he was looking forward to seeing in what way this would happen.

The same point was contested by Edek MP Costis Efstathiou. He wondered whether the Turkish Cypriot leadership could decide on anything Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan didn’t agree with.

The blockage last month by Turkish navy vessels of ENI’s drillship Saipem 12,000 to Block 3 of the island’s EEZ for exploratory drilling, strained even more relations between the two sides. Turkish Cypriots are calling for a common decision mechanism as regards natural gas where they would be recognised as an equal partner, while the government maintains that the exploitation and management of natural wealth will be the responsibility of a federal state post-solution, citing earlier agreements between the two sides.