News podcast: new law on abortions being drafted

March 16th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Stella Kyriakides: women should have the right to choose

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • A German couple recount their first-hand experience of the persecution of Palestinians in Hebron;
  • The gender gap is everywhere – including Wikipedia;
  • 1 Billion Rising in Nicosia; a new law on abortions in Cyprus is being drafted

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

