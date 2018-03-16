North to launch repatriation project

March 16th, 2018 Cyprus 10 comments

The breakaway regime will follow Turkey's lead

With Ankara’s support, Turkish Cypriots intend to launch a project to encourage the repatriation of people who emigrated abroad, it emerged on Friday.

The intention was expressed by the breakaway state’s ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay during the budget discussions on Wednesday.

“We should all understand that the Turkish Cypriots are not a minority and never will be,” he said. If we look beyond the island we can see that the Turkish Cypriot population as a whole is substantial, however, it is obvious that not enough has been done so far. Our government is working on this issue.”

It follows reports a couple of days earlier of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan telling Turkish Cypriots to increase their population to reach similar levels to Greek Cypriots.

“Ensuring a balance with the south will benefit the Turkish Cypriot people,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by Dogan news agency.

Ozersay said many Turkish Cypriots had to leave because of the difficulties they experienced in the past and although not everyone wanted to return, ‘all of them are homesick’.

He said they have started collecting data that will help them develop the policies.

Ozersay said the project will officially kick off in June in London with the aim of ascertaining the number of Turkish Cypriots living abroad, but also collecting more information about them.

“We will also have an initiative related to population census held in the UK in every 10 years. Within this framework, some questions will be integrated into the census to identify the number and occupations of Turkish Cypriots as well as other related data. This project will be undertaken with the participation of Turkish Cypriots in the UK.”

He said the issue was on the agenda during his visit to Ankara early this week and the Turkish Republic gave full support to the project.

Ozersay said through certain legal arrangements, these people could be encouraged to contribute in the breakaway state, and that this question was not only related to the right to elect and be elected.

  • Kazim

    once bitten, twice shy…as much as i would like this, unfortunately this won’t be happening, because these people were badly ripped previously when they were invited to invest..

  • Stanlio

    Just for a moment when I read the headline, I thought the Turk minority in Cyprus, tired of living in a foreign country they don’t understand or appreciate, had decided to pack up their yurts and head to some place more suitable and pleasing to them. But, instead, it’s a story about the Turk minority and its fantasy world – in this case, the ludicrous belief that there are hundreds of thousands of Turk minority people living in the UK anxious to give up their lives and welfare handouts in Tottenham, Hackney, Peckham, etc, to come and live in a phoney state run by a child molester and crook.

    • HighTide

      Actually, you have proved your point by escaping to the UK, leaving your southern Cypriot paradise behind.

  • Evergreen

    A pragmatic move.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    About time….Good move.
    TCs abroad, many refugees or displaced persons from past conflict, are, no less than GCs abroad, an essential part of Cyprus, old and New.

  • HighTide

    An excellent program that will entice Turkish Cypriots abroad to return home, starting new businesses.

  • johnnywires

    i think they should call the north,new mongolia.

  • Harry

    Great, more illegal puppet brain dead Turks

  • Vaso

    Just another way to say more illegal Turkish settlers!

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    too many settlers hey…

