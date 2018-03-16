Photography: from click to print

If you are serious about photography, then the Trans Europe – Preparatory Training workshop with French photographer Jean-Christophe Bechet on March 31 in Nicosia will appeal.

Bechet will be joined by members of the TransEurope photo project team during the day. This project is a new European platform addressed to emerging or mid-career, professional photographers and visual artists. The goal is to facilitate access to professional opportunities and for networking purposes, to help them develop their skills via new tools and new media, as well as to create the conditions for greater transnational circulation of their works. The session in Cyprus is part of series of workshops which began on January in 14 different countries.

The workshop at Point Centre for Contemporary Art will be based on portfolio reviewing. Each participant will have about 15 minutes to present his or her work (preferably prints in order to give a hands-on editing approach of the portfolio). All participants will also be able to express their point of view on the different portfolios as this is also considered part of the learning procedure.

During the session Bechet, who has edited 20 books and curated more than 50 exhibitions, will refer to examples from books or photographic series. The goal of this project and of the workshop is to explain that photography is a process which includes various stages and that editing is as important as the choice of the subject matter and the production of the photos. This will not take away from the focus of the workshop also being on the final result, whether that is an exhibition, a book or a multimedia projection.

Bechet has lived and worked in Paris since 1990. He began his studies in economics and then decided to switch to photography in Arles from 1985 to 1988. After completing his studies, he travelled to West Africa for two years. Throughout his career, the photographer has experimented with many different mediums, including black and white, colour mixes, film and digital, 24 × 36 medium format and Polaroids.

In each project, he searched for the best tool that would enable him to engage in a meaningful way with his photographic material. He is closely tied to street photography, but he also works with landscapes, portraits and architecture.

The workshop will accept 16 participants to the eight-hour workshop. To become of these 16 photographers, go to http://transeuropephoto.eu/about/workshops/.

Photography workshop. March 31. Point Centre for Contemporary Art, 2 Evagorou Avenue, Nicosia. 9am-5pm. €20. In English. Tel: 22-662053