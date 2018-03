Police are looking for Ilias Karagiosides, 39, from Georgia, who has been missing from his home in Peyia since March 13.

He is described as 1,78 metres tall, thin, and has black hair. When he left home he was wearing a blue track suit with light blue lines at the sides, a black jacket and blue trainers.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Paphos police at 26-806025, any other police station or the citizens’ hotline at 1460.