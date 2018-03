Police arrested a 17-year-old teenager at Paphos airport on Friday who is wanted by German authorities.

The young man is wanted in connection with cases of robbery, assault, causing grievous bodily harm, and illegal possession of a gun, offences committed in Germany between Febuary 23 and March 3 2017.

According to police, the suspect holds a Greek passport and grew up in Germany.

He is expected to appear before the district court of Paphos at 9am on Saturday.