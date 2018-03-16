US wants talks in Cyprus to resume, says assistant state secretary

Wess Mitchell arrives at the presidential palace Photo Christos Theodorides

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell reiterated Friday his country’s desire for the resumption of the reunification talks and backed Cyprus’ right to develop its natural resources.

Speaking after a meeting with the President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia, Mitchell said “the US supports the Republic of Cyprus in its right to develop natural resources, including in the exclusive economic zone”.

“I reiterated to the President our appreciation for the strategic partnership that we have with the Republic of Cyprus. I also reiterated our desire to see a resumption of talks and our support for a bizonal bicommunal federation,” the US official said.

Furthermore, he said that he had a warm and engaging conversation with Anastasiades and noted that it was important for him to come to Cyprus on one of his first trips after assuming his new duties.

Mitchell said that he will have talks with both communities and will be meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later Friday.

“We are very supportive of the Republic of Cyprus, we appreciate the longstanding friendship that we have and look forward to being back,” he said.

  • Costas

    the TC always stake a claim on anything Cypriot, yet they offer nothing to the Greek Cypriot who actually are the legitimate owners of the island. I am waiting patiently for 1 offer that the TC made to the other side. Of course you guessed it, nothing.

    • Girneli

      Typical deluded comment. Where has this mindset got you in 44 years. To the ongoing impasse. I suppose you were personally party to the last round of negotiations to suggest the negotiations were one sided. Irrationality seams to be the trademark of many GC on CM.

      • Costas

        have the TC offered assistance or any exchange for the gas? that is my question, not party politics

        • Girneli

          I would love to know what what engagement there has been from the South, if any. Reports suggests none, despite the North saying they want to be involved and not make the gas issue dependent on the long drawn out settlement talks

      • ROC..

        “Where has this mindset got you in 44 years.” I thought this is more directed to you as your still not recognised and the native Tcs are dwidling? and still caged for 44 years, or is that your a anatolian and really do not care? which is it?

