US wants talks in Cyprus to resume, says assistant state secretary

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell reiterated Friday his country’s desire for the resumption of the reunification talks and backed Cyprus’ right to develop its natural resources.

Speaking after a meeting with the President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia, Mitchell said “the US supports the Republic of Cyprus in its right to develop natural resources, including in the exclusive economic zone”.

“I reiterated to the President our appreciation for the strategic partnership that we have with the Republic of Cyprus. I also reiterated our desire to see a resumption of talks and our support for a bizonal bicommunal federation,” the US official said.

Furthermore, he said that he had a warm and engaging conversation with Anastasiades and noted that it was important for him to come to Cyprus on one of his first trips after assuming his new duties.

Mitchell said that he will have talks with both communities and will be meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later Friday.

“We are very supportive of the Republic of Cyprus, we appreciate the longstanding friendship that we have and look forward to being back,” he said.