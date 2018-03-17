Cyprus’ ‘Birdman’ wins commonwealth award

Cypriot volunteer Klitos Papastylianou, long known in Cyprus as ‘Birdman’, has been honoured by Queen Elizabeth with the Commonwealth Points of Light award in recognition of his long-standing campaign to protect birds on the island.

The award was presented by Deputy British High Commissioner to Cyprus Ian Whitting. Papastylianou, 35, is the 32rd volunteer to receive it.

The activist said he considers the award to be recognition of his efforts to tackle two severe challenges for the protection of biodiversity in Cyprus ­- the illegal, mass and uncontrollable trapping and smuggling of wild birds and the insufficient policy to safeguard, preserve and manage natural habitats.

“I wish this award can contribute towards achieving these goals”, he said.

Whitting said Papastylianou’s voluntary work in these areas is exemplary.

“We hope this can serve as an incentive for further cooperation between us and Cypriots to continue to protect the environment of this beautiful island,” he said.

campaigns against the illegal trapping and killing of birds in Cyprus. Each year more than two million of the creatures are sold on the black market with a turnover of several million pounds. He is also actively involved in public consultations to minimize the environmental impact of major construction projects in Cyprus.

In December 2017 media outlet Politico named Papastylianouas one of the 28 people from the EU who would most likely shape the world in 2018.

The UK High Commission in Cyprus said the award thanks inspirational volunteers across the 52 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond in the lead-up to the commonwealth heads of government meeting in London on April 19 and 20.

“By sharing these stories of service, the heads of government meeting will celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time”, the press release said.