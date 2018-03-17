Cyprus playoffs continue with three games

Three games, two from the top group and one from the relegation group, will take place on Saturday in the third round of the Cyprus football championship playoffs.

The most important clash of the day will take place in Limassol between AEL and Anorthosis, where the fifth-placed hosts need the three points to close the gap to the Famagusta club to three points.

AEL’s new interim head coach, Dusan Kerkez, will be hoping for a second consecutive win after brushing aside Omonia last week.

However Anorthosis will prove a much tougher opponent than the Greens even though they will be without the defensive pair of Douglao and Andraz Struna, through injury.

Elsewhere, fourth placed AEK travel to the GSP stadium to face the sleeping giants of Nicosia, Omonia.

Omonia are a team in disarray at the moment languishing at the bottom of the group – a massive 11 points from the team above them.

Ivaylo Petev’s side have lost both their playoff games so far and have nothing to play for other than their pride.

AEK will visit the GSP stadium in Nicosia for the second time in a week, after grinding out a goalless draw against champions Apoel last Sunday.

They should be more adventurous this time against the weakest team of the group and should be favourites for the victory.

AEK coach Imanol Idiakez is expected to have winger Tete back in his squad after a near month long absence but his leading marksman Florian Taulemmeuse has yet to recover from a serious injury.

The third game of the day is between Alki and Pafos FC, two teams in the bottom group who are currently tied in third place on 29 points.

With nine points separating the two sides from the last relegation spot it is almost certain that they will be playing first division football next season as well.

Omonia v AEK (16.00), Alki vs Pafos FC (18.00), AEL v Anorthosis (19.00)