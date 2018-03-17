It looks like the government is rebuilding a bloated public service

IT DID not take long after the elections for the new government to start hiring new public employees. One of the first decisions of the new council of ministers was to open 740 positions in the public sector. Of these 436 are in the civil service, 211 in the broader public sector and 93 relating to contractual staff.

The new appointments, which will cost the taxpayer €24 million a year, were decided after a host of requests for more staff submitted by all ministries to the finance ministry. The main justification cited was that government departments were understaffed and could not cope with their workload. Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said there were pressing staff shortages that had to be resolved for the smooth operation of the state. He also argued that since 2012, some 4,000 positions in the public sector had been kept vacant as part of the state’s cost-cutting.

What he did not say is whether the Anastasiades government’s plan is to fill all 4,000 vacancies over the next five years, which would be no surprise considering the way it has been spending money in the last six or seven months. Neither did he say how the departments that were desperate for more staff coped over the last five years without anyone mentioning that the smooth operation of the state had been affected. The worrying reality is that the government is reverting to the old practices that led the state to the brink of bankruptcy. After this year’s pay rises it is now rebuilding the wastefully bloated public service.

The scandal is that over the last five years the government had the perfect opportunity to carry out radical reform of the public service and did nothing, apart from some superficial reform proposals that were rejected by the legislature. In the era of computerisation, e-services and outsourcing of services, the Anastasiades government is still operating a state service based on 1990s conditions at huge cost to the taxpayer. It cannot implement the most obvious solution of taking public employees from overstaffed departments and transferring them to those that supposedly need more workers.

If the government wanted to rationalise state services, it would have carried out a comprehensive study of staffing levels at all ministries and departments; it would then have established how many jobs could be cut through full computerisation of services and outsourcing of services to the private sector and implemented the plan over a three-year period. This would have allowed it to cut the number of public sector jobs even further – by not replacing people who retired – substantially reducing the public-sector payroll, instead of gradually taking it back to pre-2012 levels.