Teacher rebuked for telling girls their bottoms were too big

The education ministry has launched a probe into a male high school teacher who allegedly advised girls in one of his classes to go on diet as their bottoms were getting too big, it was reported on Saturday.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the incident was reported by the federation of secondary education parents. The education ministry ordered the probe citing alleged immature behaviour but said it is not investigating sexual harassment.

The teacher in question was reported by the parents group which claimed he had told girls in one of his classes that they should lose weight because their bottoms were too big and it wasn’t very appealing. He also reportedly compared them to girls at another school in the area saying they were better looking.

The head of the parents’ federation, Kyriacos Nikiforou, called for the removal of the teacher and for the education ministry to introduce deterrent penalties for such cases, Phileleftheros said.

The head of the educations ministry’s secondary education department, Kyprianos Louis, told Phileleftheros that he has asked for a report into the incident from the school.

He added that they are not investigating sexual harassment and that the teacher would be reprimanded.

Louis said no official report was filed on this incident but that the school where the alleged incident took place will investigate.

“There is no issue of sexual harassment. If this was the case, we would have ordered suspension (of the teacher),” Louis said.

He added however that if the claims of the parents’ association are true, the teacher acted immaturely.

In such cases, he said, the school investigates and the head teacher reprimands the teacher found to be at fault and monitors their behaviour.

He added that teachers ought to be careful about the way they joke with students and act responsibly.