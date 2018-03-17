Teacher rebuked for telling girls their bottoms were too big

March 17th, 2018 Cyprus, Education 10 comments

Teacher rebuked for telling girls their bottoms were too big

The education ministry has launched a probe into a male high school teacher who allegedly advised girls in one of his classes to go on diet as their bottoms were getting too big, it was reported on Saturday.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the incident was reported by the federation of secondary education parents. The education ministry ordered the probe citing alleged immature behaviour but said it is not investigating sexual harassment.

The teacher in question was reported by the parents group which claimed he had told girls in one of his classes that they should lose weight because their bottoms were too big and it wasn’t very appealing. He also reportedly compared them to girls at another school in the area saying they were better looking.

The head of the parents’ federation, Kyriacos Nikiforou, called for the removal of the teacher and for the education ministry to introduce deterrent penalties for such cases, Phileleftheros said.

The head of the educations ministry’s secondary education department, Kyprianos Louis, told Phileleftheros that he has asked for a report into the incident from the school.

He added that they are not investigating sexual harassment and that the teacher would be reprimanded.

Louis said no official report was filed on this incident but that the school where the alleged incident took place will investigate.

“There is no issue of sexual harassment. If this was the case, we would have ordered suspension (of the teacher),” Louis said.

He added however that if the claims of the parents’ association are true, the teacher acted immaturely.

In such cases, he said, the school investigates and the head teacher reprimands the teacher found to be at fault and monitors their behaviour.

He added that teachers ought to be careful about the way they joke with students and act responsibly.

Print Friendly
  • Kyrenia

    I think he was talking to the one on the left in the photo.

  • Arnt Otto Østlie

    Both sides of the debate are right. Cypriot youth are often obese, and the message should be brought across in other ways than this teacher.

  • mongasz

    I see young people obscenely obese… the teacher was right.
    Shocking them out of their excessive calories intake may be the way to go

    • MMATH

      I’m sure there’s a way to inculcate the importance of exercise and a healthy diet in young people that doesn’t involve an authority figure crassly reinforcing perniciously sexualized body image narratives.

  • Sistine301

    It’s time someone spoke the truth. People are becoming too fat.

  • Debbie Parperi-Phylactou

    If this happened, it may not be considered sexual harassment as claimed above, basically to get the teacher off lightly, but it is blatant bullying. Teachers who have such attitudes are a risk to pupils who may be affected by such judgement, especially during their pubescent years. How many children are dealing with anorexia because society judges the way they are!

    • Sheree888

      I bet the teacher is not too pleasant to look at either and expects his class to respect that.

    • mongasz

      the usual idiots who see sexism and bulling in everything

      • Debbie Parperi-Phylactou

        What gives you the right to call me a moron?

      • seriously

        I totally agree. Sick of it.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close