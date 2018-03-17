Teen, wanted by Germany, remanded in Paphos

The Paphos district court on Saturday ordered the detention until Tuesday of a 17-year-old teenager wanted by German authorities, to give time for the case file to arrive from Interpol Germany.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday at Paphos airport after it emerged that a European arrest warrant issued against him by German authorities was pending. The teenager, who holds a Greek passport but was living in Germany, had attempted to travel from Paphos airport to another European country.

He is wanted in connection with cases of robbery, assault, causing grievous bodily harm, and the illegal possession of a gun. The offences were committed in Germany between February 23 and March 3, 2017.