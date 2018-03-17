The final act

All Sondheim fans will be singing of how they are still here when Thoc screens a performance of Follies from the National Theatre on Tuesday.

The scene is set in New York, 1971 on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. It is the evening before the building will be torn down. Determined to get a look at the place one last time, the members of the Weismann’s Follies reunite 30 years after their last performance.

The action zooms into two couples, Buddy and Sally Durant Plummer and Benjamin and Phyllis Rogers Stone. Sally and Phyllis were showgirls in the Follies. Both couples are deeply unhappy with their marriages. Buddy, a traveling salesman, is having an affair with a girl on the road while Sally is still as much in love with Ben as she was years ago, and Ben is so self-absorbed that Phyllis feels emotionally abandoned.

During this reunion, several of the former showgirls perform their old numbers, sometimes accompanied by the ghosts of their former selves. They all have a few drinks, relax, remember the glory days and tell some lies about themselves for old times’ sake.

The performance that will be screened, was the first time that the legendary musical was staged for the National Theatre, and it stars Imelda Staunton, Julie Armstrong, Norma Atallaha and Josephine Barstow.

Follies

Screening of the performance at the National Theatre. March 20. Thoc, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €6/10. With Greek and Turkish subtitles. Tel: 77-772717