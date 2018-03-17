Thousands expected for Limassol marathon

March 17th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Thousands expected for Limassol marathon

President Nicos Anastasiades fires the starting gun for the first race in Limassol on Saturday

President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday kicked off the 12th Opap Limassol Marathon GSO which aims at collecting funds to support the Karaiskakio Foundation and other charities.

Around 15,000 runners are expected to participate in the two-day event which includes a corporate race, a youth race, a five-kilometre city race, a half marathon and a full marathon.

Anastasiades said that internationally renowned marathon runners are taking part in this sporting event, which is part of the Balkan Championship. The event, he said, served an added social value as through the grants, the proceeds will go to the Karaiskakio Foundation and other charitable organisations.

On Saturday the Primetel 5KM corporate race and the Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation 1KM youth race took place. Other events include the Petrolina Energy Day in the Limassol Marathon Village, at the Old Port square with music, fitness classes and tips from nutritional specialists. Later in the day, a pasta party is taking place where runners can stock up on carbs and discuss the main marathon race.

The main event, the 42.195 km marathon, starts on Sunday morning at 7.30am, along with the half marathon race.

The Petrolina 10km energy race and 5km city race begin half an hour later.

The starting and finishing point of the marathon race will be the western end of Molos Park.

Roads along the course will be closed to traffic on Sunday between 06.30 am and 1.30pm. Around 500 volunteers are offering their services during the event.

Around 4,000 people from some 60 countries were reported to have arrived in Limassol for the marathon, which include runners and their friends and family.

 

Print Friendly
  • Parthenon

    “then we’ll cross the Greek area of Fener where stands since the beginning of times the patriarchate of the Greek orthodox Church, then we’ll be near the Jewish area called the Balat before reaching Eyüp, favorite district of Pierre Loti.

    Afterwards we’ll turn back towards the Marmara Sea and the historical peninsula. We’ll run along the Byzantium fortifications by the sea and further ahead there will be more fortification and walls of the Topkapı Palace and garden. There, we’ll run pass the Saint Sofia Basilica, symbol of the Byzantium architecture, which is also the sign that the finishing line is 100 meters away. We are on the Roman hippodrome; we’ve come from Byzantium to Constantinople and then arrived at the finishing line”

    ISTANBUL MARATHON FOLLOWS GREEK HISTORY IN CONSTANTINOPLE

  • Parthenon

    Istanbul Marathon 2018: Whether you call it Avrasya maratonu, Istanbul intercontinental marathon or simply The Istanbul Marathon, it is the only one in the world to be done over two continents. From the Asian side of the Bosphorus to its European side this marathon is full of history, a race going back in time!

    WOW – Even the Turks have a Marathon!
    Strange. Why do they run a race that commemorates a stunning Greek military victory over their Persian forefathers?

  • Parthenon

    “The marathon is a long-distance race & was instituted in commemoration of the fabled run of the Greek soldier Pheidippides, a messenger from the Battle of Marathon to Athens, who reported the victory over the Turks (Persians).”

    “It glorifies the Greeks & all their great achievements that brought man out of darkness”.

    Oh for the days when Hellenism was lead by Lions. Today we have sheep.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close