Thousands expected for Limassol marathon

President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday kicked off the 12th Opap Limassol Marathon GSO which aims at collecting funds to support the Karaiskakio Foundation and other charities.

Around 15,000 runners are expected to participate in the two-day event which includes a corporate race, a youth race, a five-kilometre city race, a half marathon and a full marathon.

Anastasiades said that internationally renowned marathon runners are taking part in this sporting event, which is part of the Balkan Championship. The event, he said, served an added social value as through the grants, the proceeds will go to the Karaiskakio Foundation and other charitable organisations.

On Saturday the Primetel 5KM corporate race and the Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation 1KM youth race took place. Other events include the Petrolina Energy Day in the Limassol Marathon Village, at the Old Port square with music, fitness classes and tips from nutritional specialists. Later in the day, a pasta party is taking place where runners can stock up on carbs and discuss the main marathon race.

The main event, the 42.195 km marathon, starts on Sunday morning at 7.30am, along with the half marathon race.

The Petrolina 10km energy race and 5km city race begin half an hour later.

The starting and finishing point of the marathon race will be the western end of Molos Park.

Roads along the course will be closed to traffic on Sunday between 06.30 am and 1.30pm. Around 500 volunteers are offering their services during the event.

Around 4,000 people from some 60 countries were reported to have arrived in Limassol for the marathon, which include runners and their friends and family.