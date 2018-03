A 76-year-old woman is in serious condition at the Nicosia general hospital after she was hit by a car late on Friday afternoon while trying to cross a street.

The accident occurred at around 7.30pm, police said, on Athalassa Avenue when the 76-year-old who was trying to cross the street was hit by a car driven by a 47-year-old woman.

She was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital. Her condition is considered as serious, police said.