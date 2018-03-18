Bespoke McLaren unveiled at Geneva

A unique McLaren Special Operations (MSO) commission designed especially for the 88th Geneva International Motor Show put the accent on luxury in this extreme performance vehicle.

Celebrating one year of MSO-crafted second-generation Super Series models, and a year on from its world premiere at the 87th Geneva show, the McLaren 720S is again in the Swiss spotlight with a bespoke ‘in-blue’ creation.

Combining the deepest of deep blue paint finishes specially formulated for the car, with a classic saddle tan leather interior, this McLaren “presents the dynamism of the McLaren Super Series wrapped up in a timeless, luxury-accented allure”.

The 720S Velocity by MSO, we recall, was shown in Geneva in 2017. It featured a fusion of Volcano Red and Nerello Red paint colours, in what were dubbed ‘explosive’ looks. In the 12 months since the 720S has garnered five-star road test verdicts as well as awards including the world’s most beautiful supercar.

This year MSO have opted for the other end of the colour spectrum and they say the Atlantic Blue body “provides a fresh interpretation of the ‘shrink-wrapped’ design language introduced for the 720S, which features innovative aerodynamics, smoothly sculpted surfaces and iconic double-hinged dihedral doors”.

This latest project aims to showcase both the extent of MSO’s bespoke craftsmanship and the range of personalisation choices – options that have allowed 720S buyers to realise their own perfect Super Series model.

“Every 720S produced by MSO is elegant and distinctive and a large part of that is because they are different in some way from all the others, with each car a unique expression of the owner’s taste,” commented Ansar Ali, Managing Director of McLaren Special Operations.

“At MSO, we celebrate that difference by showing cars like the Atlantic Blue 720S – a world of McLaren possibilities made stunningly real.”

MSO’s hand-crafting skill ranges from crafting entire one-off cars to providing specific aerodynamic and lightweight componentry, and developing the special materials, finishes, colour and trim that can be used to stunning effect.

The second-generation Super Series marries McLaren’s most extreme take yet on supercar performance with a plethora of luxury and convenience features in the glass teardrop cockpit that gives the car a broad range of abilities.

Providing the most focused driving experience thanks to innovations in aerodynamics, proactive suspension control, carbon-fibre construction and one of the world’s most potent 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engines delivering 720PS (710bhp), the 720S can deliver a top speed of 212mph and despatch 0-62mph in just 2.9 seconds.

None of this, though, is at the expense of comfort: heated electric seats, keyless entry, soft-close doors, cruise control, an electrically adjustable steering column and advanced climate and connectivity systems are among the standard features.

MSO bespoke elements that take this formula to another level include Carbon Black leather and Grey Alcantara accents in the cockpit. Even the floor mats are bespoke.

There are Zircon window surrounds, and the stainless-steel sports exhaust has titanium finishers while the twin-spoke lightweight wheels finished in Graphite Grey add to the car’s appeal. As on all McLaren 720S’, the brakes are carbon-ceramic.

The car on show in Geneva comes with both the McLaren track telemetry and camera system for circuit enjoyment and a 360-degree park assist system of sensors and cameras “to ease city driving”.

The car is also equipped with a vehicle lift to avoid damage over ramps and speed humps, and to while away those motorway miles there is a Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker audio system.

Needless to say, this car carries a hefty price tag of £281,260.