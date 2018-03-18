Classical melodies performed for charity

Four prominent Russian and Lithuanian artists will come together on Wednesday in Nicosia to perform a fundraising concert of classical music and lyrical opera in support of Telethon.

The concert Melodies of Life, which will be hosted at the Hellenic Bank Head Office building, will include works by Mozart, Bach, Vivaldi, Donizetti and Liszt.

Tatiana Stupak (who also helped organise the event) will play the piano, while Victoria Lanskaya Pastellas will take to her violin, Robert Grod will join them on the cello and the ensemble will be completed with tenor Artem Volkov.

Stupak started piano lessons at the age of five. She studied at the Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory in Saint Petersburg. She is the winner of a Bach international competition and an organ international competition in Russia. Last year she opened her own music centre, where music is taught by prize-winning professionals.

Pastellas graduated from Moscow State University as a classical and jazz violinist. She has travelled with orchestras to many countries and has performed solo at concerts and at studio recordings for many famous Russian singers. Before moving to Cyprus in September 2017 she played at several major Moscow venues including the Kremlin.

Grod studied in Vilnius at the Balys Dvarionas music school and at the Moscow State Conservatory. He is a laureate prize winner of the Dvarionas and Urba music competitions in Lithuania. He currently works for Cyprus Young String Soloists, a programme that offers instrumental instruction to children from three to 18.

Volkov studied at the municipal school of music and performing arts. In 2007 he became a laureate of the All-Russian Amber Nightingale competition. He received his higher professional education in conducting and singing at the Moscow State Conservatory.

The concert, with a ticket price of €20 and with all proceeds going to Telethon, will be followed by a cocktail reception.

Melodies of Life

Charity concert for Telethon. March 21. Hellenic Bank Head Office Building, Corner Limassol and Athalassa Avenue 200, Strovolos, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €20. Tel: 99-122472