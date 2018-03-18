Cyprus’ Eurovision video not a reflection of real Cypriot values 

March 18th, 2018 Letters, Opinion 4 comments

It is with regret that we watched on Cybc television on March 2, 2018 the song that is going to represent Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

My family and I as refugees moved to England back in 1975 after the Turkish invasion in order to survive and to offer to our children a sound education, but our hearts and thoughts are focused on the motherland, Cyprus.

It is a fact that contests of this nature in general demonstrate the level of civilisation of the participating countries amongst other things. It is also a fact that the Eurovision is equally watched the world over by young ‘innocent’ children who like to copy for the sake of music what they watch on television.

I was not born yesterday and I am blessed with grandchildren in the age group of 8-9-year-olds.  We all enjoy musical shows and we look forward with great interest to watch the annual Eurovision with particular focus on the song from Cyprus.

Watching that evening on Cybc we came to realise and felt ashamed of how low we the Greek Cypriots have gone down in values, quality and presentation that show who we really are today.  The impression that was given was that of a ‘light’ porno show to put it very mildly and the vocals were also well below standard.

I expressed my feelings on the day to the president of Cybc, pointing out that what was shown on TV that evening does not do justice to the talent that still exists in Cyprus that points more to our heritage and civilisation.

I hope that those involved will reconsider the way that the song will be presented to the public at large the world over.

 

Christakis Christofides, UK

 

  • George Gee

    I disagree.. the song has everything to do with Cyprus. You only have to go out on a Saturday night in Limassol to see scantily clad women and burning cars! Also the bananas are their to remind us of the republic we live in. The song and video are probably the best representation of todays Cyprus.. What did you want soutzioukko and donkeys?

  • Geoffreys

    Don’t you want Cyprus to win then?

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    I am a Cypriot living in the UK ,just like the writer of this letter.
    It will not be an exaggeration to say that all Cypriots look forward to the day that Cyprus will win the Eurovision song contest.Last year’s entry sung by fellow Cypriot Armenian Hovig and this years entry sung by Eleni Foureira are not going to win any contest ,let alone the Eurovision song contest.
    My suggestion would be,why not try a joint effort together with the Turkish Cypriots for 2019?

  • paul

    I agree anything passes for entertainment these days,the singer in question is hugely popular in greece however,but yes it bears no relation to anything about cyprus. Its nowhere near the talent of alexia and aspro mavro for example all those years ago,where the songs and performers had an innoncence. Its not confined to cyprus eurovision is more like a pop show nowadays,and the songs bear little relation to the actual country they represent,for example the swiss entry sounds like something you would hear on american radio,but in the past was in german french or italian.progress is one thing but yes that cyprus entry and video is very sleazy to say the least

