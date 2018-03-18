Dead new-born found in bag

Police are investigating a case of ‘attempted abortion’ and concealment of child birth, after a dead new-born was found in a plastic bag on Saturday in the Nicosia home of a 26-year-old woman.

According to the police, the woman was transferred on Saturday morning to a private clinic with stomach pain. In the examination by doctor, it emerged that she had given birth or had suffered a miscarriage within the last 24 hours.

During a search of her home, police located a dead new-born, along with the placenta and umbilical cord in a plastic bag. A state pathologist was called to the home to confirm the death.