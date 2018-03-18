Foreign Minister flies to Brussels to attend Foreign and General Affairs Councils

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides is flying to Brussels on Sunday, to attend the Foreign Affairs and General Affairs Councils.

According to an announcement , the Foreign Affairs Council is expected to discuss among others, the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Iran. At the General Affairs Council, ministers will discuss preparations for the next European Council which will take place between March 22 and 23.

While in Brussels, Christodoulides will hold meetings with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans. He will also meet with the Commissioner responsible for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and others.

On the sidelines of the Council, Christodoulides will attend on Sunday a working dinner of the Euroepan People’s Party (EPP), in the presence of Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Günther Oettinger, to discuss the future multi-annual financial framework and EU external relations.

On Tuesday, Christodoulides will attend a working breakfast of the EPP, to discuss preparations ahead of the European Council, including issues such as EU-Turkey relations.