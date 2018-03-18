Man held for illegal digging

March 18th, 2018

A 37-year-old man from Paphos was remanded for four days on Sunday in connection with unauthorised digging at an archaeological site in Kouklia.

The man was arrested after his car was spotted on Saturday night outside a site in Kouklia where the antiquities department was carrying out excavations. Police had gone to the site after a tip off that three persons were at the site.

Officers did not find anyone at the archaeological site but had found the car of the 37-year-old parked there.

Police found the registered owner of the car, who said he had sold it to the suspect some two weeks ago.

 

 

