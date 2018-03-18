Polling stations operate in Cyprus for Russian presidential elections

March 18th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Russians living in Cyprus waiting in line to cast their vote in Limassol (CNA)

Five polling stations have been operating since 8pm on Sunday in Cyprus for Russian citizens who wish to vote in the Russian presidential election.

Polling stations at the Russian Consulate in Limassol, at Sun Hall hotel in Larnaca , at the Russian Consulate in Paphos  and at the Thalassa Museum in Ayia Napa will be open until 6pm local time.  The polling station at the Russian Cultural Centre in Nicosia will be open until 8pm.

Both Russians who are permanent residents in Cyprus and visitors can cast their vote at one of these centres.

 

