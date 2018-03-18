Rolls-Royce’s future of luxury mobility

It’s two years since Rolls-Royce presented their vision for the future of true luxury mobility in the form of the Rolls-Royce VISION NEXT 100 – codenamed 103EX.

At the time, they declared that it was “a radical vision of effortless, autonomous, connected, spacious and beautiful luxury mobility, as personal as each individual customer”.

Two years on, and the vision hasn’t changed. “When we revealed 103EX to the world in 2016, Rolls-Royce set the agenda for the future of luxury mobility.

Since then it has become clear that other car brands have acknowledged our vision, so much so that they have adopted most aspects, apart from the most visionary and radical.” said Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“Rolls-Royce’s vision in 2016 was, and remains, all-electric, completely autonomous, completely bespoke mobility – coupled with ultimate luxury.”

The backbone of the idea is that the customer’s personal vision will dictate how their Rolls-Royce will look. As the luxury car maker explains: “this is an uncompromised view of the future of luxury mobility that also embraces the luxury customer’s wish for the effortless journey – autonomous travel in a completely connected, fully autonomous vehicle”.

The chassis of the future, created from the most advanced materials and powered by a zero emissions powertrain will underpin this vision. Advanced manufacturing technologies will enable customers to involve themselves even more in the design of the shape, size and silhouette of their personal Rolls-Royce vision, which Rolls-Royce would then manufacture to the customer’s specifications, making every Rolls-Royce a ‘unique bespoke masterpiece’.

103EX itself presented a vision to the world that “acknowledges the fact that Rolls-Royces will continue to be the preferred marque of the most discerning, wealthy and powerful patrons in the world because of their preference for the presence and personal statement that only a Rolls-Royce can offer”.

The grand arrival required by those people who make the world turn – whether royalty, heads of state or global superstars – is, say the makers, “guaranteed by the visionary design of the Rolls-Royce 103EX.”

This was reflected in the most dramatic aspect of the 103EX – the clamshell canopy and coach door.

“Rolls-Royce rejected the notion of mass-produced, carbon-copy modes of mobility two years ago with the launch of 103EX because of our intimate understanding of our customers’ thinking and their demands in the future,” concludes Giles Taylor, Design Director of Rolls-Royce.