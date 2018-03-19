More than 200,000 people fled Syria’s Afrin

March 19th, 2018

A Kurdish boy holds his baby brother, as he walks with his family in Afrin

More than 200,000 people who fled a Turkey-led offensive on the Kurdish town of Afrin are without shelter or access to food and water in nearby areas, a Syrian Kurdish official from Afrin told Reuters on Monday.

“The people with cars are sleeping in the cars, the people without are sleeping under the trees with their children,” Hevi Mustafa, a top member of the Kurdish civil authority in the Afrin area, told Reuters by phone.

Turkish forces backed by Syrian rebel groups swept into Afrin town on Sunday, raising their flag in the town centre and declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG fighters. Mustafa said civilians still in Afrin town were facing threats from the Turkey-backed groups.

  • Leo

    Well that was well thought out by the Turks, cause a mass exodus, without a humanitarian plan to take care of the inhabitants, seems as though Turkey doesn’t care. and sees it as a punishment for being a non-Turk.

    • Girneli

      Wrong again, the Turkish press has been reporting for some time that humanitarian preparations such as temporary camps are in place. The report are coming from the YPG ( and the Observatory on other news releases), both of which has been discredited as reliable sources as seen by the fake story relating to the bombing of the hospital in Afrin , one of many reports coming from them. Do you really expect unbias reports from them?

      • n3wbi3

        Turkish press… slightly biased!

      • ROC..

        Explain why none of the superpowers see the YPG as terroists this is just another case of Turkish land expansion on a pretence same as it did in Cyprus, just a vile ditator on par with all the others during the centuries

