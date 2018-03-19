Deal announced for two year Brexit transition

Deal announced for two year Brexit transition

A deal announced on Monday by the European Commission and Britain for a nearly two-year Brexit transition period will allow British firms to move ahead with investment and hiring decisions, an employers group said on Monday.

“While some companies would have liked to see copper-bottomed legal guarantees around the transition, the political agreement reached in Brussels is sufficient for most businesses to plan ahead with a greater degree of confidence,” Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said in a statement.

“Many companies will now have the clarity they require to proceed with investment and hiring strategies that would otherwise have remained in question,” he said.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I should change some sterling into Euros while things are looking good for my trip to Cyprus, before the hard Brexit spoil sports step in and start demanding we don’t pay a bean and leave just after Xmas!

