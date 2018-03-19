Elderly women dies in traffic accident

An elderly woman was killed in a traffic accident in Kokkinotrimithia on Sunday afternoon.

Niki Theotikou Costi, 78, was walking along Archangelos Michael street in the village when a motorbike driven by a 22-year-old man hit and seriously injured her at around 4.35pm.

The injured woman was transferred to Nicosia general hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The motorcyclist was also injured and taken to hospital. He was diagnosed with several fractures and kept for treatment. His condition is not listed as serious.

Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to contact Nicosia or Kokkinotrimithia police station or call the citizens’ hotline at 1460.