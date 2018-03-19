Elderly women dies in traffic accident

March 19th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Elderly women dies in traffic accident

An elderly woman was killed in a traffic accident in Kokkinotrimithia on Sunday afternoon.

Niki Theotikou Costi, 78, was walking along Archangelos Michael street in the village when a motorbike driven by a 22-year-old man hit and seriously injured her at around 4.35pm.

The injured woman was transferred to Nicosia general hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The motorcyclist was also injured and taken to hospital. He was diagnosed with several fractures and kept for treatment. His condition is not listed as serious.

Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to contact Nicosia or Kokkinotrimithia police station or call the citizens’ hotline at 1460.

Print Friendly
  • Roger Thecabinboy

    Tragic for both the lady and her family, may she rest in peace, and for the motorcyclist, who has to live with it.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close