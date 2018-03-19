Extra EU cash for Limassol-Paphos road

Over €25 million in additional cash from the EU cohesion fund will be given to Cyprus towards finishing the works on a key motorway linking Limassol port to Paphos on the western coast of the island, the European Commission announced on Monday.

“This EU-funded project will ensure smoother transport of passengers and goods from and to the Limassol port, one of the busiest ports in the Mediterranean transit trade, directly contributing to the competitiveness of Cyprus’ real economy,” said the commissioner for regional policy Corina Cretu.

In addition to the economic boost, the project is expected to help reduce traffic congestion in the Limassol urban area and increase road safety. The project already benefited from a €50 million EU investment in the 2007-2013 funding period.

It financed the construction of a drainage system to prevent the risk of flooding along the road, especially in residential areas, and help protect the environment.