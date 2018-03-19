Extra EU cash for Limassol-Paphos road

March 19th, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Road improvements will ease congestion

Over €25 million in additional cash from the EU cohesion fund will be given to Cyprus towards finishing the works on a key motorway linking Limassol port to Paphos on the western coast of the island, the European Commission announced on Monday.

“This EU-funded project will ensure smoother transport of passengers and goods from and to the Limassol port, one of the busiest ports in the Mediterranean transit trade, directly contributing to the competitiveness of Cyprus’ real economy,” said the commissioner for regional policy Corina Cretu.

In addition to the economic boost, the project is expected to help reduce traffic congestion in the Limassol urban area and increase road safety. The project already benefited from a €50 million EU investment in the 2007-2013 funding period.

It financed the construction of a drainage system to prevent the risk of flooding along the road, especially in residential areas, and help protect the environment.

 

  • Kevin Ingham

    I always find the notion of EU “cash” a bit perplexing, given that everyone pays into the budget

    The richest countries are usually net contributors, the poorest are usually net recipients, but Cyprus has been a both a net contributor and a net recipient at various stages of it’s membership, and the overall “balance” comes in at about zero

    The “booms” in Cyprus were created by EU accession, the “busts” in Cyprus exacerbated by the Euro and quite frankly if Cyprus had not joined the EU and the single currency it might have been a lot better off?

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      Hardly.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    I cant think there is much wrong with road. Its not as though it was particularly busy.

    • SuzieQ

      Maybe, just maybe, some of the 25 million may find its way into envelopes of a certain hue?

      • CM reader

        And that only happens here?

        • Dogmeat

          14th lowest in EU ,Greece was 24th

