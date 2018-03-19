ICPAC AND WTC CYPRUS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) and World Trade Centre Cyprus (WTCCy) have signed a strategic partnership agreement, whereby the latter will organise specialised events for ICPAC in Cyprus.

As part of the strategic agreement, both entities will be co-organising ‘’The CFO conference: Leadership beyond Finance”, on Wednesday May 23rd 2018 at the Amathus Hotel in Limassol.

The aim of the conference is to create a forum where topical and pertinent issues are presented and discussed to engage the intellect of CFOs. This will provoke thoughts and ideas on how to leverage their positions within their respective organisations, add significant value to their business and, as a result, assist them in their careers.

Mr. George Hadjineophytou, Chairman of the CFO committee of ICPAC, said: “this is a new era in ICPAC’s offering to its members. This is the first conference co-organised with WTC, aiming at providing training and development of higher standards for accountants on the island and in the region. The respective expertise of both organisations provides the right ingredients in delivering high quality conferences.”

Mr. Mufid Sukkar, Director and Board Member of WTC Cyprus, said: “the partnership is a strong strategic fit and a solid step in our journey to becoming one of the leading organisers of conferences with substance in the region. We are confident that this partnership agreement with ICPAC will give a strong boost to the annual conference calendar in Cyprus. We are committed to providing ICPAC with all possible support to ensure the excellent delivery of their events for the benefit of its members.”

About The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) is the competent authority for regulating the accounting and audit profession in Cyprus. Established in 1961, ICPAC currently has more than 4000 professional accountants as members and another 4000 students and affiliates. Its principal objectives include the provision of an organisational framework for all professional accountants, the support and the promotion of the activities and interests of the accountancy profession, safeguarding the reputation of the profession and adherence to the Code of Ethics by all its members, as well as the continuous professional development and updating of members on issues relevant to accounting, auditing and other business matters.

About World Trade Center Cyprus

World Trade Center Cyprus (WTCCy) has been an active member of the New York World Trade Centres Association since 2004. The Association membership spans 6 continents, over 90 countries and more than 300 individual city/economic zones. WTC Cyprus provides business-to-business services in consultancy, professional training, serviced offices, trade missions, as well as conferences, seminars and trade exhibitions.

For more information contact Elena Christopher, Head of Consultancy & Business Development of World Trade Center Cyprus directly at +357 25 588116 or [email protected].