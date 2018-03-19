Joint rescue exercises between Cyprus and UK

A joint search and rescue exercise took place on Monday between the Republic of Cyprus and the United Kingdom in the maritime area south of Cyprus.

According to the ministry of defence, the Republic’s helicopters, patrol vessel ‘Tsomakis’ and nurses from the health ministry took part along with HMS Echo of the UK Royal Navy.

The Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC Larnaca) was in charge of the operational control and coordination of the vessels that participated in the exercise, in collaboration with the Royal Navy.

The exercise concerned a marine accident on the high seas and the national search and rescue plan Nearchos was activated by the JRCC.

This is the first such exercise this year between the forces of the Republic of Cyprus and the United Kingdom with similar ones to follow in 2019