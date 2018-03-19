Journalists’ car torched in Paphos

A car belonging to the owners of news portal PafosPress was destroyed by fire early on Monday in a suspected arson attack.

The car was parked in the garage of the owners when the blaze broke out at around 3.15am.

It is registered on journalist Marios Ignatiou’s wife, who is also the owner of the portal.

Flammable material has been found at the scene, reports said, though Ignatiou claimed he has no differences with anyone.

Ignatiou put out the fire himself with the help of a neighbour before it spread to the house.