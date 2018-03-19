Limassol bus drivers on 48-hour strike from Tuesday

Limassol bus drivers announced on Monday they were going on a 48-hour strike on Tuesday after their employer failed to restore their slashed benefits.

The decision to go ahead with the strike announced a month ago was taken on Monday after negotiations between Limassol bus company, Emel, and the workers, mediated by the labour ministry, ended inconclusively.

Sek trade union rep, Yiannis Tsouris, said that the proposals submitted did not satisfy the workers.

The drivers want the concessions they made in wages and benefits in 2014 reinstated, arguing that full restoration is a company obligation and non-negotiable.

The workers had given a month for the dispute to be resolved but there was no result.

The drivers asked for the public’s understanding, arguing they had no other way of claiming their rights.