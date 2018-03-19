Local band speaks to our five senses

The five-piece band Black Anis from Nicosia is getting ready to launch its debut album Resonance 21:16 on Thursday at Savino Live in Larnaca.

The band – Adriana Di Antonio on lead vocals, Orestis Savva on lead guitar and backing vocals, Kyriakos Christodoulides on rhythm guitar, Xanthos Pattichis on bass and Frixos Protopapas on drums – came together at the start of 2016.

And just over a year since then, they have defined their sound and are now ready to share it on an album. The five compositions on the album will speak to our five senses, while also getting our emotions, minds and spirits caught-up in the sound.

According to the band their music is “a blend of blues-rock, drawing influences from southern rock and incorporating elements from 90s trip-hop. The evident use of high-powered effects on stage produces a diverse atmosphere. The playlist includes original compositions as well as song covers that are adjusted to our style.”

If you were wondering about the band’s name, it was inspired by a breed of birds called ani, which describes the uniqueness and the freedom of the species itself, as well as by the Arabic etymology of the word Αnis, which means companion and close friend.

Black Anis

Performance by the band to launch their debut album. March 22. Savino Live, 1 Watkins Street, Laiki Yitonia, Larnaca. 9pm. €10 including the CD. Tel: 99=426011