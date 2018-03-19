Post-mortem to be carried out on baby found dead in bag

The post mortem on the new-born baby that was found dead in a Nicosia home on Saturday is expected to shed light on the circumstances around its death, police said on Monday.

The baby was found in a plastic bag on Saturday in the Nicosia home of a 26-year-old woman. According to the police, the woman was transferred on Saturday morning to a private clinic with stomach pain. During her examination it emerged that she had given birth or had suffered a miscarriage within the last 24 hours.

During a search of her home, police located a dead new-born, along with the placenta and umbilical cord in a plastic bag. A state pathologist was called to the home to confirm the death.

The woman is still in hospital.

Police said they are investigating a case of ‘attempted abortion’ and concealment of child birth.

The post mortem, which is to take place on Tuesday, is expected to answer to a number of questions, among them whether the infant was fully developed or if the gestation was interrupted before reaching full-term.