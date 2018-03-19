Putin easily wins another six years at Russia’s helm

Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with supporters at his campaign headquarters in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world’s largest country for another six years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory.

Putin’s victory will take his political dominance of Russia to nearly a quarter of a century, until 2024, by which time he will be 71. Only Soviet dictator Josef Stalin ruled for longer. Putin has promised to use his new term to beef up Russia’s defences against the West and to raise living standards.

In a widely expected outcome, the Central Election Commission, with just over 70 percent of the votes counted, announced that Putin, who has dominated the political landscape for the last 18 years, had won 75.9 percent of the vote.

In a victory speech near Red Square, Putin told a cheering crowd he interpreted the win as a vote of confidence in what he had achieved in tough conditions.

“It’s very important to maintain this unity. We will think about the future of our great Motherland,” said Putin, before leading the crowd in repeated chants of “Russia!” He told a meeting of supporters afterwards that difficult times were ahead, but that Russia had a chance to make “a breakthrough.”

Backed by state TV, the ruling party, and credited with an approval rating around 80 percent, his victory was never in doubt. His nearest challenger, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, got around 13 percent, according to partial results, while nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky got around 6 percent.

None of the seven candidates who ran against Putin posed a threat, and opposition leader Alexei Navalny was barred from running. Critics alleged that officials had compelled people to come to the polls to ensure that voter boredom at the one-sided contest did not lead to a low turnout.

Turnout figures will be closely scrutinised. Early signs suggested turnout would exceed 60 percent.

Russia’s Central Election Commission recognised that there were some irregularities, but was likely to dismiss wider criticism and declare the overall result legitimate.

The result was a vindication of his tough stance towards the West, Putin loyalists said.

“I think that in the United States and Britain they’ve understood they cannot influence our elections,” Igor Morozov, a member of the upper house of parliament, said on state television.

Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the upper house, hailed the victory as a moral one over the West.

“Our elections have proved once again … that it’s not possible to manipulate our people,” she said. “People came together. No other country in the world has such open and transparent elections.”

Opposition leader Navalny is expected to call for anti-Putin protests demanding a re-run of an election he says was neither free nor fair. A senior opposition politician has warned they could descend into street clashes if police crack down too hard on demonstrators.

The longer-term question is whether Putin will soften his anti-Western rhetoric now the election is won.

HOSTILE RELATIONS

Putin’s bellicose language reached a crescendo before the election in a state-of-the-nation speech when he unveiled new nuclear weapons, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.

At odds with the West over Syria, Ukraine, allegations of Russian election meddling and cyber attacks and the poisoning in Britain of a former Russian spy and his daughter, relations between Moscow and the West are at a post Cold War low.

Putin, 65, has been in power, either as president or prime minister, since 2000.

Allies laud the former KGB agent as a father-of-the-nation figure who has restored national pride and expanded Moscow’s global clout with interventions in Syria and Ukraine.

Critics accuse him of overseeing a corrupt, authoritarian system and of illegally annexing Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014, a move that isolated Russia internationally.

Western sanctions on Russia imposed over Crimea and Moscow’s backing of a pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine remain in place and have damaged the Russian economy, which only rebounded last year after a prolonged downturn.

Britain and Russia are also locked in a diplomatic dispute over the spy poisoning incident, and Washington is eyeing new sanctions on Moscow over allegations it interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, something Russia flatly denies.

Putin said on Sunday it was nonsense to think that Moscow would have poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain and said Moscow was ready to cooperate with London.

Officials and analysts say there is little agreement among Putin’s top policymakers on an economic strategy for his new term.

How long Putin wants to stay in power is uncertain.

The constitution limits the president to two successive terms, obliging him to step down at the end of his new mandate — as he did in 2008 after serving two four-year terms. The presidential term was extended from four to six years, starting in 2012.

Asked after his re-election if he would run for yet another term in office, Putin laughed off the idea.

“Let’s count. What, do you think I will sit (in power) until I’m 100 years old,” he said, calling the question “funny.”

Although Putin has six years to consider a possible successor, uncertainty about his long-term future is a potential source of instability in a fractious ruling elite that only he can keep in check.

Kremlin insiders say Putin has selected no heir apparent, and that any names being circulated are the product of speculation and not based on insider knowledge of Putin’s thinking.

“The longer he stays in power, the harder it will be to exit,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center, a think tank. “How can he abandon such a complicated system, which is essentially his personal project?”

  • Douglas

    What a surprise result 🙂

  • alexander reutersward

    The living standards in Russia has not increased the last few years , if more sanctions is added, or if oil prices fall again, than Putin might lose his popularity. People vote thanks to their better conditions the last 18 years, but their living standards is poor compared to the west (except the wealthy and middle class in Moscow and st Petersburg )

    • Martin Standage

      This is exactly what my own experiences there showed me…as one international commentator said tonight about the election result,Putin has created a system under which nobody can beat him in an election in a country where there are no longer any ‘politics; according to democratic values and perceptions..

      • elbmw

        Martin, let’s say that you have the best ideas and are the best candidate and if you become UK PM you will fix the NHS, public transport , Education, erase unemployment, take control of immigration etc and are able to create a utopia in the UK. How much chance do you think you stand of winning an election, assuming of course that you are your own man and do not have a sponsor? How much main stream media coverage do you think you’ll receive? How will you succeed in getting your message to the electorate? You see the problem?

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Do you mean like the UK where if you dare to question the Daily Mail/Express/Telegraph bash patriotic version of politics and democracy you are immediately branded at best anti-democratic at worst a traitor and agent of the former Soviet bloc and now Russia.As I sadi to alex above, I think if you guys actually spent a bit more time questioning rather than accepting what goes on in the UK it’s possible our own governments will stop deluding themselves about how well we’re doing and actually get on with the job of trying to eliminate the inequalities, injustices and dubious democratic practices that go on in the UK.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      We’ve had 8 years of austerity in the UK where services, defence, the roads, just about everything is underfunded, including private sector investment.
      We are daily told the NHS has never had so much money, yet doctors and nurses tell us they don’t have resources to do their jobs and patients die on gurneys in hospital corridors. Parents have to organise collections and head teachers send begging letters to parents for money to buy paper and pens for children. The daily mantra of how well the British economy is doing post the Brexit vote as 6.7 million of 13 million low paid workers are living below the poverty line.
      It is well known that Russian is a poor, unevenly developed country with an economy about the size of Italy’s and that most of the wealth is to be found in Moscow and St. Petersburg. It is equally well known that London and the South benefit far more from the economy in terms of wealth and life chances than the North.
      This does not detract anything from what you say about Russia. I just wish some of you Brits on here criticised the UK’s shortcomings with the same level of enthusiasm and insight you seem to reserve for every other incompetently run economy and dubious democracy.

      • alexander reutersward

        Criticise U.K. in comparison to what country?

        You mentioned NHS that is a fantastic healthcare system, by many ranked as the best in the world. There is criticism about long waiting times, but is the reason that NHS is badly managed or that obesity levels increases, a higher pressure from non English speaking clients and so on.

        You are welcome to investigate the healthcare in Russia where people have to bribe doctors to get any help at all. Russia has some fantastic private hospitals, but again only for the privileged few .

        You mentioned roads, defence and other areas as underfunded, the government in the U.K. is looking at a spending level that is in line with its income . Still when I compare roads, defence and most public areas, it’s is fantastic, and so much better than most European countries and Russia in every way.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          I think you know very well I’m not comparing health services but rather lying governments and how they manage to maintain their popularity.

          • alexander reutersward

            Again, compare U.K. to other countries and they do a good job.

            Take BBC , are they a propaganda tool?

            Do people who think different get jailed or abused?

            • Gipsy Eyes

              Well the BBC is regularly accused of being a propaganda tool. This weekend it was accused of not reporting the Telford abuse scandal because of the race of the people who are doing the abuse, previously it has been accused of favouring Remain over Leave in the Brexit debate.
              I am aware Britain is head and shoulders above Russia.
              I am talking about our politicians and governments being dishonest with the electorate through propaganda that aims at keeping them in power. On that score our governments and politicians are not much better. They may not get people jailed but they certainly sit by claiming all is well as people sleep on the streets, queue up at food banks and die in the corridors of NHS hospitals.

              • alexander reutersward

                BBC is in general ranked as one of the most trustworthy news sources in the world, you can always have your opinion but than again, there is people who think Breitbart is trustworthy so sometimes its the person arguing instead of the actual newssource that is to blame.

                U.K is on the 8th spot in the corruption index, it is one of the most transpartant countries in the world and it is climbing in the rankings,

                Politicians lying to stay in power is everywhere, the difference in the UK is that the press has a freedom to nail them and question them withour risking to go to jail.

                Homelessness, poverty and so on is frequently reported, thanks to trustworthy newschannels who wants politicians to open their eyes and do something about it. I watych BBC every morning, and there is atleast one report/week about this subject, usually more.

                I think most expats start to understand how fantastic the UK is once they move to anorther country, and that why you dont read much complaints about the UK in forums like this.

      • Joe Smith

        You gave hit the nail in the head. Our living standards in the uk are still as bad as they were when labour lost the election

        • Gipsy Eyes

          For many they’re actually worse.

