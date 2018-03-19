Scuffles in north during Newroz celebration

Kurds celebrating the New Year holiday of Newroz in the north clashed with police who ended up arresting eight people, reports said on Monday.

The event took place in Trikomo in the presence of a strong police force which carried out checks on people taking part.

A ban on songs considered as propaganda and the thorough checks of the participants’ bags and other personal items prompted their reaction.

Reports said there were scuffles which resulted in eight arrests. Five were released later on. Three were detained further in connection with possession of banned books.