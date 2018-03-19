Scuffles in north during Newroz celebration

March 19th, 2018

Kurds celebrating the New Year holiday of Newroz in the north clashed with police who ended up arresting eight people, reports said on Monday.

The event took place in Trikomo in the presence of a strong police force which carried out checks on people taking part.

A ban on songs considered as propaganda and the thorough checks of the participants’ bags and other personal items prompted their reaction.

Reports said there were scuffles which resulted in eight arrests. Five were released later on. Three were detained further in connection with possession of banned books.

 

  • Rächer

    Biased reporting

  • Rächer

    No PKK propaganda is allowed in the TRNC, EU or the US.

    Secondly, TC’s are TURKS, something that some of the idiots in the south choose to ignore. Sooner they get this through their thick skulls, sooner they’ll acknowledge whom they’re dealing with. If you insult our motherland, you insult us and make us more determined.

    Thirdly, this is ISKELE, not “trikomo”.

    • ROC..

      more mouth dribbing and BS, from the Grey wolf

      • Rächer

        More verbal diarrhoea from the geriatric benefits sucker from north London bedsit.

        • ROC..

          No freedom of speech, a supressed backward country that lives in the days when tents where the best dwellings one could live in, Your progression as a civilized country can never be.

    • Leo

      You are not Turks, you speak Turk , but you was deported here for being foreigners in Turkey, ie Mongols, from Mongolia.

      • Rächer

        want that drink a/h? You’re Arabs from the Levant. You’re very dark. Proper Greeks from Greece call you “arabs with shoes”.

        • Leo

          Sober up, then retort.

        • ROC..

          You know sometimes its best not to comment,when you try and defend something thats so wrong you only make out yourself look like an idiot,but then reading all your posts you aint going to change cos you are one.

  • Leo

    These “banned” books are obviously Turkish History books, just not Turkeys version of history.

    • ROC..

      You’re probally right it mentions all the Genocides that Turkey has commited which it cannot see to admit too.

  • ROC..

    Since when has dentaining anyone from having books and who says what are banned books? the point being the North is being Turkify

    Three were detained further in connection with possession of banned books.

    • Girneli

      ‘Banned books’ is too general a description. Without knowing what the nature of the books are its difficult to comment, however is they are there to incite hatred or violence, the police probably did the right thing. If they are the publication of a terrorist like PKK they would be illegal.

  • almostbroke

    Arrested ! T C s or ‘mainland settlers ‘?

    • Leo

      Kurds, the very first word in the article.

  • ROC..

    Am I suprised No , the native TCs would not have minded, and have let them get on with it, but now the influence of Anatolians in the the civil service and population now being more Anatolian, its not suprising that the North is being Turkfield. we seen it with trashing of the Newpaper that had the picture of Adolf Erdogan and to add to it the TCs are saying the same thing, I quote below

    It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil. “Over 400 imams have been sent here as missionaries to target the children of settlers. Instead of English, lessons in Arabic and the Qur’an are being taught. Religion has never been a point of conflict in Cyprus, nationalism, yes, but not this.”

    • Girneli

      Selective quotes yet again from extremists. Posting the same rubbish over and over again does not give it more credence. Your continued hatred of everything Turkish is sad as always. Love thy neighbor I believe is in your scriptures. Shame on you and all your sad little bunch of racist EOKA /Elam supporters.

      BTW before you say I have not commented on the article above, I believe in freedom of speech but not incitement of violence and trust the TC police and government to ensure peoples rights are protected but that those wanting to sow discourse on our island are punished within the limits of TRNC law.

  • Vaso

    I thought the north was not influenced by Turkey??

