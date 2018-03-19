Second arrest over illegal digging in Kouklia

A second man, 34, was arrested on Sunday in connection with unauthorised digging at an archaeological site in Kouklia, Paphos.

On Sunday, a 37-year-old man, who reportedly works for the government, was remanded for four days in connection with the same incident.

The first man was arrested after his car was spotted on Saturday night outside a site in Kouklia where the antiquities department was carrying out excavations. Police had gone to the site after a tip off that three people had been seen there.

Officers did not find anyone at the site but found the car of the 37-year-old parked there. Various items found inside the vehicle were seized and sent for scientific testing and the owner was arrested.

Police are still looking for the third person.

The site was inspected by officials of the antiquities department on Sunday and they are believed to have found an ancient tomb in the area of the excavation.