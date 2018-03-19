‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ was big winner at 2018 Empire Awards

The eighth installment in the sci-fi saga picked up the coveted Best Film accolade at Sunday (18.03.18) evening’s ceremony, as well as Best Director for Rian Johnson and Best Actress for Daisy Ridley, while franchise legend Mark Hamill – who had his final outing as Luke Skywalker – was honoured with the Empire Icon prize. It was also honoured for Best Visual Effects and Best Costume Design.

Accepting her award, Daisy admitted she had been having a crisis of confidence when she worked on the film, as she was shooting it at the time her franchise debut as Rey, in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, was out in cinemas.

She told the audience at London’s Roundhouse: “When we made ‘Jedi’, the first one had just come out and I was sort of having a bit of a moment. I felt so self-conscious.”

She went on to thank “all the people who make you feel like you can do it.”

Daisy had presented Mark with his Icon Award earlier in the evening, and the 66-year-old actor dedicated the honour to his legion of fans.

However, he admitted he didn’t think he’d be able to deliver an acceptance speech as well as 12-year-old ‘Logan’ actress Dafne Keen had when she’d picked up Best Female Newcomer earlier in the evening.

He said: “I try to do my homework and make prepared remarks, but nothing prepares you for a moment like this. Plus, Dafne Keen was far more articulate than I’ll ever be.

“Empire I think of as a magazine written by fans, for fans. First and foremost, that describes me, and I think the fans realise that — I’m one of them.

“I share this with all of you, and with the fans. Without them, I certainly wouldn’t be standing here.”

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Hugh Jackman was named Best Actor thanks for his final outing as mutant Wolverine in ‘Logan’, and he FaceTimed his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness as he accepted the honour.

He said: “When we started making this movie, every single email I wrote had the heading ‘Utopia’. We wanted to make something that was our dream project for this character. We could not have achieved that without this incredible team.”

Addressing his wife, he then said: ” Baby, you’ve sacrificed more than anything for this.”

Like many of the winners, Hugh also paid tribute to his loyal fans.

After praising “natural” Dafne, he said: “In the last 20 years I have learned a lot about this character. There are 20 million people out there who still know a hell of a lot more about this character than me. This award and this movie is for those people.”

The evening ended with Steven Spielberg being presented with the Empire Legend of Our Lifetime Award, which saw him introduced to the stage following a video tribute featuring messages from the likes of Meryl Streep, Tom Hiddleston, J.J. Abrams and Olivia Cooke.

Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 list of winners:

Empire Inspiration:

Amma Asante

Empire Visionary Award:

Edgar Wright

Empire Icon:

Mark Hamill

Empire Legend of Our Lifetime:

Steven Spielberg

Best Film presented by Sky Cinema:

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Best Director presented by Vue Entertainment:

Rian Johnson – ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Best Actress:

Daisy Ridley – ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Best Actor:

Hugh Jackman – ‘Logan’

Best Male Newcomer:

Josh O’Connor – ‘God’s Own Country’

Best Female Newcomer:

Dafne Keen – ‘Logan’

Best Screenplay:

‘Get Out’

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy:

‘Wonder Woman’

Best British Film presented by The Hollywood Reporter:

‘God’s Own Country’

Best Horror:

‘Get Out’

Best Documentary:

‘I Am Not Your Negro’

Best Comedy presented by Monkey Shoulder:

‘The Death Of Stalin’

Best Thriller presented by Absolute Radio:

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’

Best Animated Film:

‘Coco’

Best Soundtrack:

‘Baby Driver’

Best Costume Design:

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Best Production Design:

‘Baby Driver’

Best Visual Effects presented by Vue Entertainment:

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Best Make-up And Hairstyling:

‘Beauty And The Beast’

Best TV Series:

‘The Crown’

Best TV Actress:

Nicole Kidman (‘Big Little Lies’)

Best TV Actor:

Jason Isaacs (‘Star Trek: Discovery’)