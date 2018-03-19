Stories get a make-over

Celebrate world storytelling day on Wednesday in Nicosia when storyteller and clarinet player Marina Katsari will tell magical tales along with her friends.

Katsari will be joined by Eliana Pavlou on bass and French horn, Dimitris Fyrios on guitar and percussion and Vaggelis Gettos on accordion and vocals, to show just how magical the art of storytelling can be.

They will tell about the day the ant and the grasshopper drank tequila on a hammock, about when the three little goats sat down to eat a salad with the wolf, and when the Snow Queen decided to pack her bags for the Caribbean.

Quarteto Paramythi

Musical and narration performance. March 21. Platanos Café, Kaimakli, Nicosia. 8pm. In Greek. €5. Tel: 99-584374