Stories get a make-over

March 19th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Stories get a make-over

Celebrate world storytelling day on Wednesday in Nicosia when storyteller and clarinet player Marina Katsari will tell magical tales along with her friends.

Katsari will be joined by Eliana Pavlou on bass and French horn, Dimitris Fyrios on guitar and percussion and Vaggelis Gettos on accordion and vocals, to show just how magical the art of storytelling can be.

They will tell about the day the ant and the grasshopper drank tequila on a hammock, about when the three little goats sat down to eat a salad with the wolf, and when the Snow Queen decided to pack her bags for the Caribbean.

Quarteto Paramythi
Musical and narration performance. March 21. Platanos Café, Kaimakli, Nicosia. 8pm. In Greek. €5. Tel: 99-584374

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close