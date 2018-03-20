Anastasiades to meet Spehar on Tuesday

President Nicos Anastasiades is due to meet UN Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar on Tuesday, CNA reported.

The meeting is expected to raise the issue of holding a social dinner between Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

According to CNA a number of contacts have been held in recent weeks, but no there have been no developments as far as such a meeting is concerned.

The leaders have not met since the Cyprus talks collapsed last July in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Anastasiades is due to be at the European Council meeting in Brussels on March 22 and 23.