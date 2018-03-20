Anastasiades to meet Spehar on Tuesday

March 20th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 6 comments

President Nicos Anastasiades is due to meet UN Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar on Tuesday, CNA reported.

The meeting is expected to raise the issue of holding a social dinner between Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

According to CNA a number of contacts have been held in recent weeks, but no there have been no developments as far as such a meeting is concerned.

The leaders have not met since the Cyprus talks collapsed last July in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Anastasiades is due to be at the European Council meeting in Brussels on March 22 and 23.

 

  • John Henry

    yes, they’ll discuss whose turn it is to blow smoke up the others rear.

  • Bob

    He has called Acinci twice. You want him to send messages with rock and paper over the barbed wire and wall? Lol.

    Unless you don’t understand what numerical equality means?

    The other stance that should be mentioned is the hijacker has no right to ask the free areas to formulate all scenarios regarding gas equality shares while it holds our properties and territory at gunpoint. Our properties are an economic resource and Turkey is obliged to show good will in this area while the gas issue is warm.

  • turkishcypriot

    Why doesn’t he pick up the telephone and call Akinci directly. At the same time what is there to say which hadn’t been said at the last Conference. Everybody knows Anas’s stance as far as a settlement is concern. North is not willing to waste any more time unless the GCs change their mentality. No equal partnership on the agenda, no new negotiations. Zero troops and no guarantees from day one is out of question. Two state solution approach is welcomed.

    • ROC..

      Nic cannot ring Akinci because he not source, he has to get everyone desion sactioned by Adolf E

    • Leo

      You don’t know what equality means, you have to change your mentality.

    • Evergreen

      I agree

