Arise Sir Ringo: Beatles drummer knighted at Buckingham Palace

March 20th, 2018 Britain, FRONT PAGE, Showbiz, World 3 comments

Arise Sir Ringo: Beatles drummer knighted at Buckingham Palace

Ringo Starr, real name Richard Starkey, arrives with his wife Barbara Bach to receive his knighthood

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was knighted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday and joked with reporters afterwards: “I expect you to use my title.”

The 77-year-old, originally from Liverpool and now based in Los Angeles, was honoured for his services to music in Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s honours list.

Ringo, real name Richard Starkey, joined Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon in the Beatles as a replacement drummer for Pete Best in 1962 and occasionally sang lead vocals, notably in “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help from my Friends.”

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a Beatle in 1988 and again in 2015 for his solo career after the group split up.

McCartney was knighted 21 years ago and Tuesday’s ceremony came 53 years after the Beatles received MBEs in 1965.

Accompanied by his wife, Barbara Bach, Ringo was knighted by Prince William with a ceremonial sword to become Sir Richard Starkey.

“I don’t know how to use this (title) properly,” he said as he showed the medal to a BBC reporter after the ceremony, “but I expect you to use it.”

Print Friendly
  • Plasma Dawn

    Yet another stunt by the British monarchy intended to perpetuate public’s infatuation and addiction to it and thus to prop up and justify its own useless existence. As if economic disparities weren’t enough, they keep piling up social rank and status disparities where one individual becomes nobler than others by a simple royal decree.

    • Sandie

      Don’t knock it is good business, the Royal family brought in £1.8 billion to the British economy in 2017.

      Would that these elite here in Cyprus could earn some money.

      • Plasma Dawn

        £1.8 ($2.52) billion is a drop in the bucket of UK’s $2.565 trillion GDP. It does not justify a useless and anachronistic elite which is there not by merit but by inheritance and to which no UK citizen can normally ever aspire or ascend.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close