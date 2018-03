A man was arrested after police said they found 2.4 kilos of cannabis in his possession on Monday.

Around 5pm members of the drug squad stopped a car driven by a 28-year-old resident of Mouttagiaka on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway near Zygi.

They found the illegal drugs when they searched the vehicle and arrested the driver, they said.

The suspect is being detained while the drug squad investigates further.