Company registrations increase

The number of company registrations, an indicator of the performance of the business services sector, rose in February by 25 per cent to 1,207 compared to the same month in 2017, the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver said. In the first two months of the year, the number of company registrations went up 19 per cent to 2,405 compared to the respective period last year, the department said.

Applications for company names went up an annual 33 per cent in February to 2,720.