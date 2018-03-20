Cyprus 61st most happy country

March 20th, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

Cyprus ranks 61st in the World Happiness Report 2018, released on Tuesday.

The report ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels, and 117 countries by the happiness of their immigrants.

The top ten positions this year were held by the same countries as the last two years though some moved up and some down. The first five countries were Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.

The overall rankings of country happiness are based on the pooled results from Gallup World Poll surveys from 2015-2017, and show both change and stability.

All the top countries tend to have high values for all six of the key variables that have been found to support wellbeing: income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, trust and generosity.

Among the top countries, differences are small enough that year-to-year changes in the rankings are to be expected.

Cyprus ranked 61st, Greece 79th, Turkey 74th, Russia 59th, Israel 11th, US 18th and the UK 19th.

The last countries on the list were Syria, Rwanda, Yemen, Tanzania, South Sudan, Central African Republic and at the bottom was Burundi.

The report also includes the north of Cyprus which held 58th position.

The United Nations celebrates the International Day of Happiness on March 20.

  • LysosGraham

    Someone should tell the government workers or bank employees we’ve had to deal with lately!

  • almostbroke

    I was sure Cyprus would have been near the top . The majority are ‘happy ‘to allow a minority from the ‘few ‘ to plunder the coffers of the state / taxpayers with impunity , indulge in get rich quick schemes including ‘facilitating ‘ despots and others to hide their money , ‘passports for citizenship’s ‘ lining the pockets of lawyer firms associated with well known politicians , amongst many other money making devices ! Cypriots are by nature a happy people but that doesn’t mean that a minority should be taking advantage of their good nature !!!!!

  • Eve Frangoudis

    How exactly do they get this report! Did they ask millions of people? Maybe one or two!

  • Marvin R.

    Worst report I’ve ever read. United States, France, UK, Germany, United Arab Emirates (immigrants or non immigratns) etc. etc.. So many countries were many many people really suffer a lot more than in Cyprus and this report makes them “happier”. When it’s possible to measure real happiness wake me up….

  • Evergreen

    Very interesting figures.North is above South in happiness. Russia is above Cyprus in happiness. What happened to this beautiful island!

  • Parthenon

    How can TCs be happy living in an open prison surrounded by Turkish spies & uneducated settlers???
    Outrageous lie!!!

  • kevin_turvey

    Happiness can be superficial and varies between citizens in probably every country and from one area of a country to another. And the survey only takes a person’s word for it.

